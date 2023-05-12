Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) Stock

The stock of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has gone down by -2.75% for the week, with a -21.36% drop in the past month and a -40.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.45% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.99% for UPWK’s stock, with a -40.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is $11.64, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on May 12, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

UPWK stock's latest price update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 8.05. However, the company has seen a -2.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UPWK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -24.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.23. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -25.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 214 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $2,240 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 30,378 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 964,430 shares at $308,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.