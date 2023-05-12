Evaluating the Impact of -4.47 Increase on First Foundation Inc.’s (FFWM) Stock

The stock of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has gone down by -3.79% for the week, with a -38.39% drop in the past month and a -74.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.13% for FFWM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.53% for FFWM’s stock, with a -72.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) is 2.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FFWM is 0.93.

The public float for FFWM is 50.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On May 12, 2023, FFWM’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

FFWM) stock’s latest price update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 4.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFWM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for FFWM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FFWM, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

FFWM Trading at -48.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -38.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -71.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from Lake David G., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on May 11. After this action, Lake David G. now owns 137,801 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $7,980 using the latest closing price.

Lake David G., the Director of First Foundation Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Lake David G. is holding 135,801 shares at $8,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.