Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ESPR stock has gone up by 5.67%, with a monthly gain of 15.50% and a quarterly plunge of -73.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.36% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.45% for ESPR’s stock, with a -73.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 0.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ESPR is $10.19, which is $9.87 above the current market price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ESPR on May 12, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has surged by 2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 1.46, but the company has seen a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Under Perform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESPR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.27%, as shares surge +10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3320. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from CARROLL J MARTIN, who purchase 23,091 shares at the price of $1.57 back on May 11. After this action, CARROLL J MARTIN now owns 36,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,285 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL J MARTIN, the Director of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,409 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that CARROLL J MARTIN is holding 13,409 shares at $12,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.