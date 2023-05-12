Equinor ASA (EQNR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.94 in relation to its previous close of 28.59. However, the company has experienced a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Right Now?

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQNR is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EQNR is $38.35, which is $8.38 above the current price. The public float for EQNR is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQNR on May 12, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

EQNR’s Market Performance

The stock of Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen a 2.17% increase in the past week, with a -3.57% drop in the past month, and a -10.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for EQNR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for EQNR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.46% for the last 200 days.

EQNR Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQNR rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.60. In addition, Equinor ASA saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.38 for the present operating margin

+52.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinor ASA stands at +19.29. The total capital return value is set at 97.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.49. Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 18.90 for asset returns.

Based on Equinor ASA (EQNR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.