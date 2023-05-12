EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has decreased by -1.45 when compared to last closing price of 112.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EOG is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EOG is $144.70, which is $32.92 above the current price. The public float for EOG is 584.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on May 12, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stock saw a decrease of -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for EOG’s stock, with a -8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $152 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to EOG, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

EOG Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.01. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw -13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 7,677 shares at the price of $116.15 back on May 08. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 154,689 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $891,661 using the latest closing price.

Kerr Michael T., the Director of EOG Resources Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $130.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 12, which means that Kerr Michael T. is holding 170,000 shares at $2,609,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.