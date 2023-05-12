Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.78% of that float. The average trading volume for NRGV on May 12, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

NRGV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) has jumped by 6.38 compared to previous close of 1.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRGV’s Market Performance

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has seen a 18.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.82% gain in the past month and a -50.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.02% for NRGV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.13% for NRGV’s stock, with a -44.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7100. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 01. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 2,148,216 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $42,622 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 2,173,216 shares at $44,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.