Edison International (EIX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 0.19% gain in the past month, and a 11.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for EIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 10.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EIX is 381.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on May 12, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

EIX) stock’s latest price update

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 74.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $66 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EIX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

EIX Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.07. In addition, Edison International saw 15.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Edison International (EIX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.