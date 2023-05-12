E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 23.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EJH on May 12, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EJH’s Market Performance

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has seen a -13.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.24% decline in the past month and a -91.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.96% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.58% for EJH’s stock, with a -98.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at -70.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -59.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -13.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3721. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -93.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at -8.52. The total capital return value is set at -1.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.80. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH), the company’s capital structure generated 13.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.77. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.