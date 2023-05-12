Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 10.98, however, the company has experienced a 0.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DX is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DX is $14.00, which is $3.86 above than the current price. The public float for DX is 45.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. The average trading volume of DX on May 12, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX stock saw a decrease of 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.79% for DX’s stock, with a -17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $18.75, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to DX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

DX Trading at -7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.