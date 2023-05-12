DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 39.31x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DLocal Limited (DLO) is $17.45, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLO on May 12, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.47 in relation to its previous close of 14.43. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

DLO’s Market Performance

DLO’s stock has risen by 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.66% and a quarterly drop of -16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to DLO, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

DLO Trading at -6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.94 for the present operating margin

+55.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at +31.90. The total capital return value is set at 52.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.37. Equity return is now at value 30.40, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 1.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DLocal Limited (DLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.