Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) by analysts is $1.88, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for DM is 285.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.08% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DM was 4.00M shares.

DM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) has plunged by -5.79 when compared to previous closing price of 1.90, but the company has seen a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DM’s Market Performance

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has experienced a 0.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.44% drop in the past month, and a 1.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for DM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.15% for DM stock, with a simple moving average of -19.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DM, setting the target price at $2.80 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

DM Trading at -15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -21.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DM rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0370. In addition, Desktop Metal Inc. saw 31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DM starting from DUSSAULT SCOTT J, who sale 26,969 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Mar 06. After this action, DUSSAULT SCOTT J now owns 0 shares of Desktop Metal Inc., valued at $64,726 using the latest closing price.

Fulop Ric, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Desktop Metal Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fulop Ric is holding 20,264,999 shares at $19,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DM

Equity return is now at value -87.50, with -69.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.