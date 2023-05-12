D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by analysts is $122.27, which is $11.74 above the current market price. The public float for DHI is 302.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DHI was 3.14M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has surged by 0.35 when compared to previous closing price of 109.15, but the company has seen a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that What Housing Bust? D.R. Horton Stock Soars After Earnings.

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.79% rise in the past month, and a 11.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for DHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for DHI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $102.50, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to DHI, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

DHI Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.25. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Murray Michael J, who sale 54,000 shares at the price of $110.21 back on May 03. After this action, Murray Michael J now owns 257,294 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $5,951,572 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 203 shares at $96.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 5,650 shares at $19,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 17.20 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.