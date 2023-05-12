Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) by analysts is $60.38, which is $23.31 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.80% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CYTK was 1.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.57 in comparison to its previous close of 39.23, however, the company has experienced a -3.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a -3.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.10% gain in the past month and a -14.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for CYTK’s stock, with a -12.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.84. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Malik Fady Ibraham, who sale 1,787 shares at the price of $39.50 back on May 11. After this action, Malik Fady Ibraham now owns 165,396 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $70,586 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 7,000 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 167,183 shares at $280,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.