CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock Observes 0.74% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has seen a 13.36% increase in the past week, with a 7.66% gain in the past month, and a -1.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.30% for CYBR’s stock, with a 0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CYBR is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYBR is $177.24, which is $35.1 above than the current price. The public float for CYBR is 40.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of CYBR on May 12, 2023 was 415.46K shares.

The stock price of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) has jumped by 3.89 compared to previous close of 137.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $175 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYBR, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

CYBR Trading at 3.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +13.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.94. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -19.60, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.