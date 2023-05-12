Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone up by 48.45%, with a monthly gain of 62.00% and a quarterly plunge of -28.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.32% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.53% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -36.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% of that float. On May 12, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 9.76M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has surged by 8.13 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a 48.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at 22.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.23%, as shares surge +60.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +48.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1306. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.