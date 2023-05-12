Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIG is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is -$0.02 below the current price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIG on May 12, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a 3.36% increase in the past week, with a -1.20% drop in the past month, and a 23.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for CIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.23% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.