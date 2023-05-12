CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for COMM is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COMM is $8.39, which is $4.7 above than the current price. The public float for COMM is 203.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume of COMM on May 12, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMM) stock’s latest price update

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.17 in relation to its previous close of 4.29. However, the company has experienced a -12.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

COMM’s Market Performance

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has seen a -12.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.33% decline in the past month and a -48.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for COMM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.65% for COMM’s stock, with a -50.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $7 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to COMM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

COMM Trading at -26.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw -42.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Treadway Charles L., who purchase 56,155 shares at the price of $4.45 back on May 10. After this action, Treadway Charles L. now owns 1,673,549 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $249,783 using the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.48 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 624,030 shares at $44,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value 117.80, with -9.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.