ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has dropped by -0.52 compared to previous close of 2.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 64.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Right Now?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) by analysts is $4.00, The public float for CLRO is 11.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CLRO was 1.01M shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stock saw an increase of 64.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 49.96% and a quarterly increase of 21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.47% for CLRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 82.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 44.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +52.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +63.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +192.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.42. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from Graham Derek, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Dec 16. After this action, Graham Derek now owns 3,940 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $6,403 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS LARRY, the Director of ClearOne Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that HENDRICKS LARRY is holding 13,048 shares at $13,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +81.56. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 31.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.