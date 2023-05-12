CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CLSK stock has gone up by 5.76%, with a monthly gain of 29.45% and a quarterly surge of 30.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for CleanSpark Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for CLSK’s stock, with a 31.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CLSK is also noteworthy at 3.32.

The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on May 12, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.88 in relation to its previous close of 4.90. However, the company has experienced a 5.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at 32.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 106.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.