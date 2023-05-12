Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.31 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a 16.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) by analysts is $4.67, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CDTX was 3.04M shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has seen a 16.83% increase for the week, with a 8.26% rise in the past month and a -29.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.23% for CDTX’s stock, with a 25.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX rose by +16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0725. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 56.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Stein Jeffrey, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Mar 27. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 281,602 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $51,855 using the latest closing price.

Tari Leslie, the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,562 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Tari Leslie is holding 190,179 shares at $11,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -46.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.