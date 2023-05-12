China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Stock Records -83.59% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CJJD stock has gone down by -25.03%, with a monthly decline of -81.71% and a quarterly plunge of -83.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 37.00% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.81% for CJJD’s stock, with a -75.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) by analysts is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.13% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CJJD was 4.87M shares.

CJJD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) has decreased by -2.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -25.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CJJD Trading at -76.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 37.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -81.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -25.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2425. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -79.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.55 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stands at -1.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.40. Equity return is now at value -14.30, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 202.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.90. Total debt to assets is 45.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.