CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has soared by 1.46 in relation to previous closing price of 9.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 205.56x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is $11.50, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 601.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on May 12, 2023 was 890.99K shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCCS stock saw an increase of 5.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.33% and a quarterly increase of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.15% for CCCS’s stock, with a 3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CCCS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CCCS Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from PRIGGE MARY JO, who sold 796 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, PRIGGE MARY JO now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $7,167 using the latest closing price.

PRIGGE MARY JO sale 17,085 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that PRIGGE MARY JO is holding 0 shares at $154,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.