Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 213.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/23 that Caterpillar Lifts Sales as Demand Holds Strong

Is It Worth Investing in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is above average at 15.53x. The 36-month beta value for CAT is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAT is $244.78, which is $29.3 above than the current price. The public float for CAT is 511.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of CAT on May 12, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

CAT’s Market Performance

CAT stock saw a decrease of -0.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for CAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CAT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CAT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $185 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAT reach a price target of $225, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for CAT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 10th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAT, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

CAT Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAT fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.88. In addition, Caterpillar Inc. saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAT starting from MacLennan David, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $249.29 back on Feb 17. After this action, MacLennan David now owns 3,709 shares of Caterpillar Inc., valued at $99,716 using the latest closing price.

Long Suzette M, the CLO/General Counsel of Caterpillar Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $251.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Long Suzette M is holding 8,776 shares at $2,008,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caterpillar Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 16.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.77. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), the company’s capital structure generated 236.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.31. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.