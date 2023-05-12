Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.03relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 28.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that CVS Won’t Comment on Report It’s Abandoning Purchase of Cano Health

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is $2.90, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for CANO is 170.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On May 12, 2023, CANO’s average trading volume was 6.21M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stock saw a decrease of 28.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.57% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.75% for CANO’s stock, with a -60.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.25 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CANO, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CANO Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1705. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Koppy Brian D, who sale 23,591 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Apr 05. After this action, Koppy Brian D now owns 802,570 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $30,067 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cano Health Inc. stands at -7.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.91. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cano Health Inc. (CANO), the company’s capital structure generated 474.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 62.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 462.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.