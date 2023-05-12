BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) Stock Sees a5.91 Increase

In the past week, BFI stock has gone up by 18.88%, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly plunge of -27.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for BurgerFi International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.43% for BFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFI is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) is $3.75, which is $2.59 above the current market price. The public float for BFI is 14.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On May 12, 2023, BFI’s average trading volume was 41.71K shares.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BFI Trading at -1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFI rose by +16.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0521. In addition, BurgerFi International Inc. saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFI starting from JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Apr 25. After this action, JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST now owns 3,860,096 shares of BurgerFi International Inc., valued at $3,347 using the latest closing price.

JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST, the 10% Owner of BurgerFi International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST is holding 3,863,396 shares at $10,563 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+4.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for BurgerFi International Inc. stands at -57.87. Equity return is now at value -90.80, with -33.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.