Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock Sees a0.70 Increase

In the past week, BLDR stock has gone up by 9.81%, with a monthly gain of 26.19% and a quarterly surge of 46.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Builders FirstSource Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.19% for BLDR’s stock, with a 62.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is $123.29, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 128.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on May 12, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has surged by 0.70 when compared to previous closing price of 116.46, but the company has seen a 9.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 04th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BLDR Trading at 28.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.42. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $108.97 back on May 05. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 62,122 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $1,362,125 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $110.87 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 39,857 shares at $776,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 48.90, with 21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.