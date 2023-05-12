Braskem S.A. (BAK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BAK is $13.20, which is $1.94 above the current price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on May 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has dropped by -5.53 compared to previous close of 10.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.65% and a quarterly rise of 14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.67% for Braskem S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.01% for BAK’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16.75 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

BAK Trading at 24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.10%, as shares surge +14.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.38. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.