Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLBD is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLBD is $29.67, which is -$2.93 below the current price. The public float for BLBD is 21.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLBD on May 12, 2023 was 170.90K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BLBD) stock’s latest price update

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD)’s stock price has soared by 39.39 in relation to previous closing price of 19.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BLBD’s Market Performance

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has experienced a 40.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.97% rise in the past month, and a 35.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for BLBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.17% for BLBD’s stock, with a 93.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLBD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for BLBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLBD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

BLBD Trading at 37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +43.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD rose by +37.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, Blue Bird Corporation saw 151.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Horlock Phil, who sale 14,749 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Horlock Phil now owns 409,854 shares of Blue Bird Corporation, valued at $324,478 using the latest closing price.

Horlock Phil, the Director of Blue Bird Corporation, sale 251 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Horlock Phil is holding 424,603 shares at $5,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.05 for the present operating margin

+4.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corporation stands at -5.72. The total capital return value is set at -21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.74. Equity return is now at value -507.50, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), the company’s capital structure generated 12,956.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.23. Total debt to assets is 46.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,327.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.16 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.