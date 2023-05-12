Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 10.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ) is above average at 18.07x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BSAQ is 16.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSAQ on May 12, 2023 was 39.49K shares.

BSAQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a 2.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.18% for BSAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.19% for BSAQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.34% for the last 200 days.

BSAQ Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.06%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAQ rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Black Spade Acquisition Co saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Black Spade Acquisition Co (BSAQ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.