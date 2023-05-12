Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has decreased by -9.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on May 12, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stock saw a decrease of -6.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.18% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.99% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1228. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 129.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.