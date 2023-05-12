BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BILL is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BILL is $118.22, which is $19.34 above than the current price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on May 12, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has plunge by -3.25relation to previous closing price of 99.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has risen by 2.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.00% and a quarterly rise of 1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.51% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.12% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $95 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

BILL Trading at 21.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +26.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.23. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from JACOBS BRIAN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $98.70 back on May 09. After this action, JACOBS BRIAN now owns 2,826 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $197,398 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 6,008 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $570,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.