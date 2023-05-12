Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 118.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/07/23 that U.S. Sanctions Drive Chinese Firms to Advance AI Without Latest Chips

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is above average at 43.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is $1237.31, which is $57.55 above the current market price. The public float for BIDU is 280.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIDU on May 12, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

The stock of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a -8.97% drop in the past month, and a -16.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for BIDU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for BIDU’s stock, with a -1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIDU stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BIDU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIDU in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $160 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

BIDU Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.65. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.87 for the present operating margin

+48.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 23.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.