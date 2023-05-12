AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RCEL is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) is $18.85, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for RCEL is 24.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On May 12, 2023, RCEL’s average trading volume was 184.21K shares.

RCEL) stock’s latest price update

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL)’s stock price has gone decline by -24.66 in comparison to its previous close of 15.72, however, the company has experienced a -27.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RCEL’s Market Performance

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has experienced a -27.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.68% drop in the past month, and a 30.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for RCEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.57% for RCEL’s stock, with a 34.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCEL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RCEL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RCEL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCEL reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for RCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCEL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

RCEL Trading at -18.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -24.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCEL fell by -27.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.10. In addition, AVITA Medical Inc. saw 79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCEL starting from PERRY MICHAEL S, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Nov 21. After this action, PERRY MICHAEL S now owns 229,543 shares of AVITA Medical Inc., valued at $1,077,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCEL

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.