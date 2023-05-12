Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is $9.67, which is $7.74 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 0.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IONM on May 12, 2023 was 219.37K shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has increased by 18.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a -17.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IONM’s Market Performance

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has seen a -17.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.14% decline in the past month and a -69.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.12% for IONM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.92% for IONM stock, with a simple moving average of -81.62% for the last 200 days.

IONM Trading at -45.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.24%, as shares sank -38.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8598. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -62.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -274.34. Equity return is now at value -149.40, with -78.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.