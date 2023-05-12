Assessing the Risk and Potential of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s (KRNT) Stock

The stock of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has seen a 20.94% increase in the past week, with a 18.16% gain in the past month, and a -9.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for KRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.37% for KRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KRNT is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KRNT is 49.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for KRNT on May 12, 2023 was 352.19K shares.

KRNT) stock’s latest price update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 21.73. However, the company has seen a 20.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRNT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for KRNT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to KRNT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

KRNT Trading at 18.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT rose by +21.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd. saw -3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.