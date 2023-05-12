Assessing the Risk and Potential of ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) Stock

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a 22.85% increase in the past week, with a 35.95% gain in the past month, and a 67.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.57% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 69.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACVA is $17.04, which is -$1.49 below the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 125.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume for ACVA on May 12, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has increased by 20.42 compared to its previous closing price of 13.66. However, the company has seen a 22.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 30.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 15.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +33.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +22.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 100.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Mehta Vikas, who sale 67,252 shares at the price of $12.14 back on Apr 11. After this action, Mehta Vikas now owns 354,429 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $816,439 using the latest closing price.

ZERELLA WILLIAM, the Chief Financial Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $12.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that ZERELLA WILLIAM is holding 333,567 shares at $212,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.