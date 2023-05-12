Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ASXC is also noteworthy at 1.70.

The public float for ASXC is 234.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ASXC on May 12, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.25 in relation to its previous close of 0.63. However, the company has experienced a -0.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASXC’s Market Performance

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.18% decline in the past month and a -16.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.28% for ASXC’s stock, with a 11.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASXC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ASXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASXC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $1.50 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASXC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASXC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ASXC Trading at -5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6702. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc. saw 80.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc., valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Starling William N JR, the Director of Asensus Surgical Inc., sale 27,010 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Starling William N JR is holding 13,846 shares at $10,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Equity return is now at value -61.10, with -54.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.