Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 294.56x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is $27.08, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for ARRY is 148.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. On May 12, 2023, ARRY’s average trading volume was 4.50M shares.

ARRY) stock’s latest price update

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.55 in relation to its previous close of 18.65. However, the company has experienced a 7.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Array Stock Upgraded as Analyst Says Solar Company Looks Strong Heading Into 2023

ARRY’s Market Performance

ARRY’s stock has risen by 7.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.11% and a quarterly drop of -7.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.39% for Array Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for ARRY stock, with a simple moving average of -3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARRY reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ARRY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ARRY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ARRY Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.00. In addition, Array Technologies Inc. saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $20.74 back on Nov 16. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 75,547 shares of Array Technologies Inc., valued at $176,292 using the latest closing price.

Stacherski Kenneth R., the Chief Operations Officer of Array Technologies Inc., sale 1,327 shares at $18.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stacherski Kenneth R. is holding 99,902 shares at $24,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+7.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.