Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AQST is 2.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AQST is $6.08, which is $3.81 above the current price. The public float for AQST is 52.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AQST on May 12, 2023 was 419.38K shares.

AQST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) has plunged by -9.04 when compared to previous closing price of 2.49, but the company has seen a 11.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST’s stock has risen by 11.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 90.34% and a quarterly rise of 160.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.01% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.11% for AQST’s stock, with a 112.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to AQST, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

AQST Trading at 88.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +81.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw 151.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Boyd Peter E., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Jun 14. After this action, Boyd Peter E. now owns 59,532 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,050 using the latest closing price.

Barber Daniel, the Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., purchase 91,743 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Barber Daniel is holding 193,702 shares at $88,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -839.21. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with -58.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.