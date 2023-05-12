Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has jumped by 2.56 compared to previous close of 9.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Right Now?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is $10.50, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARI on May 12, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI’s stock has seen a 3.33% increase for the week, with a 4.68% rise in the past month and a -14.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for ARI’s stock, with a -12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ARI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ARI Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from Kasdin Robert A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $9.54 back on May 08. After this action, Kasdin Robert A now owns 85,739 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $238,582 using the latest closing price.

ROTHSTEIN STUART, the President & CEO of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that ROTHSTEIN STUART is holding 452,676 shares at $167,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.