ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.17 compared to its previous closing price of 43.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ANIP is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANIP is $52.40, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for ANIP is 13.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ANIP on May 12, 2023 was 71.47K shares.

ANIP’s Market Performance

ANIP stock saw an increase of 0.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.39% and a quarterly increase of -12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for ANIP’s stock, with a 2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIP stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ANIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIP in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $55 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANIP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ANIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ANIP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

ANIP Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIP rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.49. In addition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIP starting from MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II L, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $38.50 back on Dec 01. After this action, MERIDIAN VENTURE PARTNERS II L now owns 2,019,259 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Marken James G., the SVP OPS & PROD DEV of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,172 shares at $37.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Marken James G. is holding 117,642 shares at $195,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.13 for the present operating margin

+38.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -15.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.53. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), the company’s capital structure generated 85.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 37.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.