Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is above average at 10.01x. The 36-month beta value for STM is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STM is $57.67, which is $13.44 above than the current price. The public float for STM is 661.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of STM on May 12, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.31 in relation to previous closing price of 42.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/11/22 that Chip Giants to Build Factory in France Amid Global Supply Race

STM’s Market Performance

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has seen a 1.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -15.70% decline in the past month and a -14.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for STM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for STM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STM

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to STM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

STM Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -18.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STM rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.11. In addition, STMicroelectronics N.V. saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.10 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for STMicroelectronics N.V. stands at +24.55. The total capital return value is set at 32.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.46. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 19.30 for asset returns.

Based on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.65. Total debt to assets is 14.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.