Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PNNT is $6.41, which is $1.3 above than the current price. The public float for PNNT is 63.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of PNNT on May 12, 2023 was 338.82K shares.

PNNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has increased by 5.86 when compared to last closing price of 4.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has experienced a 10.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month, and a -4.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for PNNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for PNNT’s stock, with a -9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNNT reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for PNNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to PNNT, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

PNNT Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw -8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 8,930 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 09. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 209,006 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $50,008 using the latest closing price.

PENN ARTHUR H, the Chairman and CEO of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 27,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that PENN ARTHUR H is holding 1,020,423 shares at $155,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+83.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Investment Corporation stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 120.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.61. Total debt to assets is 53.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.