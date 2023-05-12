Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)

The 36-month beta value for FGEN is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FGEN is $26.46, which is $7.15 above than the current price. The public float for FGEN is 86.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of FGEN on May 12, 2023 was 909.29K shares.

FGEN) stock’s latest price update

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 17.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/11/21 that The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

FGEN’s Market Performance

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has seen a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.98% decline in the past month and a -27.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.86% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for FGEN’s stock, with a 2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FGEN reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for FGEN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FGEN, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

FGEN Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -10.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.84. In addition, FibroGen Inc. saw 9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Conterno Enrique A, who sale 1,869 shares at the price of $19.52 back on Apr 10. After this action, Conterno Enrique A now owns 382,999 shares of FibroGen Inc., valued at $36,483 using the latest closing price.

Eisner Mark, the Chief Medical Officer of FibroGen Inc., sale 9,182 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Eisner Mark is holding 165,994 shares at $172,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.90 for the present operating margin

+85.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FibroGen Inc. stands at -208.66. The total capital return value is set at -133.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -150.31. Equity return is now at value -440.40, with -44.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.