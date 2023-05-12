Home  »  Companies   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clearmind...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

The public float for CMND is 2.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on May 12, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has jumped by 10.29 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has risen by 10.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.78% and a quarterly drop of -83.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.93% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for CMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.20% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -58.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +7.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5885. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -79.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​