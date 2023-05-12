Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

The public float for CMND is 2.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CMND on May 12, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

CMND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) has jumped by 10.29 compared to previous close of 0.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMND’s Market Performance

CMND’s stock has risen by 10.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.78% and a quarterly drop of -83.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.93% for Clearmind Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.89% for CMND’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.20% for the last 200 days.

CMND Trading at -58.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMND rose by +7.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5885. In addition, Clearmind Medicine Inc. saw -79.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMND

Equity return is now at value -671.50, with -370.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.