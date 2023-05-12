Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVDX is $10.41, which is $1.85 above than the current price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on May 12, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has soared by 2.03 in relation to previous closing price of 8.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX’s stock has risen by 3.76% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.68% and a quarterly drop of -20.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.94% for AVDX’s stock, with a -1.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Harris Matthew C, who sale 2,839,394 shares at the price of $7.86 back on May 04. After this action, Harris Matthew C now owns 15,139,898 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $22,317,637 using the latest closing price.

Harris Matthew C, the Director of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 950,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Harris Matthew C is holding 17,979,292 shares at $8,550,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.