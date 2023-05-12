An In-Depth Look at Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) Stock Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a -15.66% drop in the past month, and a -30.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for UAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for UAA’s stock, with a -17.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is 22.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UAA is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $10.48, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 381.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On May 12, 2023, UAA’s average trading volume was 7.21M shares.

UAA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)'s stock price has plunge by -0.78% in relation to previous closing price of 7.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to UAA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

UAA Trading at -14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -24.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 30.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.