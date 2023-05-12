An In-Depth Look at First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) Stock Performance

In the past week, FSLR stock has gone up by 6.76%, with a monthly decline of -11.88% and a quarterly surge of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for First Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.77% for FSLR’s stock, with a 15.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 474.59x. The 36-month beta value for FSLR is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSLR is $220.72, which is $30.96 above than the current price. The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on May 12, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 180.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/23 that First Solar Stock on Pace for Worst Decline Since 2020

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $194 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to FSLR, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

FSLR Trading at -9.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.09. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Jeffers Byron Michael, who sale 239 shares at the price of $202.40 back on Mar 16. After this action, Jeffers Byron Michael now owns 0 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $48,374 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Richard D, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Chapman Richard D is holding 21,689 shares at $1,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.