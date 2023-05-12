Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 28.82, however, the company has experienced a -0.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/22 that Amylyx Prices Newly Approved ALS Drug at $12,500 a Month

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is $49.83, which is $21.61 above the current market price. The public float for AMLX is 49.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. On May 12, 2023, AMLX’s average trading volume was 897.86K shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

AMLX stock saw a decrease of -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for AMLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMLX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AMLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMLX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMLX reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for AMLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AMLX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

AMLX Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMLX starting from Yeramian Patrick D, who sale 49,579 shares at the price of $30.54 back on Apr 17. After this action, Yeramian Patrick D now owns 208,417 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,513,942 using the latest closing price.

Morningside Venture Investment, the 10% Owner of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 29,048 shares at $30.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Morningside Venture Investment is holding 6,997,302 shares at $884,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-905.72 for the present operating margin

+84.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -892.38. The total capital return value is set at -92.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.62. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -74.00 for asset returns.

Based on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.