AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has jumped by 1.14 compared to previous close of 169.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/23 that Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen to Change Name to Cencora

Is It Worth Investing in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Right Now?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ABC is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ABC is $187.93, which is $15.77 above the current market price. The public float for ABC is 162.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume for ABC on May 12, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ABC’s Market Performance

ABC stock saw an increase of 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.64% and a quarterly increase of 10.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for ABC’s stock, with a 9.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $185 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABC reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for ABC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ABC, setting the target price at $169 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ABC Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABC rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.47. In addition, AmerisourceBergen Corporation saw 3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABC starting from COLLIS STEVEN H, who sale 10,499 shares at the price of $169.52 back on May 09. After this action, COLLIS STEVEN H now owns 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, valued at $1,779,790 using the latest closing price.

COLLIS STEVEN H, the Chairman, President & CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, sale 10,499 shares at $167.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that COLLIS STEVEN H is holding 257,967 shares at $1,756,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.15 for the present operating margin

+3.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stands at +0.71. The total capital return value is set at 38.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 4.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.